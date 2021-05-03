JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $51.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

OLN stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

