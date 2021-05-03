JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 167.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 317,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

