JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,630,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 181,794 shares during the period.

HEZU opened at $34.97 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

