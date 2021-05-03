JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $817,000 Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 451,408 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

PTR opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

