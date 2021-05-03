JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $803,000 Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 389.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Landec worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Landec by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Landec news, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James G. Hall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,570 in the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

