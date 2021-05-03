JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 399.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.42 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $474.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

