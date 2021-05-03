JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,851 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 472,842 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,173,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,343,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $70.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $1,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,629. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

