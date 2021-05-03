Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $198.00 at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $186.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of JLL opened at $187.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $2,247,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

