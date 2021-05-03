Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $187.91 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

