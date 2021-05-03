Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

