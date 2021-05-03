Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 68,975 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

