Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.58-2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

