JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.