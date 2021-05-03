JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of MMC opened at $135.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $137.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

