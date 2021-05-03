JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.