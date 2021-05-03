JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.