JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $263,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $828,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 170,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

