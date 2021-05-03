JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 380,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.36. 973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

