JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 803,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,583,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

