JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,047 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 474,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.