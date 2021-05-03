JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

NYSE VMO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.