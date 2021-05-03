JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $420.10. The company had a trading volume of 204,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

