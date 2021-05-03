JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in April

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 595,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

JFEEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get JFE alerts:

JFEEF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.