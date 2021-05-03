JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.08.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

