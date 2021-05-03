Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

NOW stock opened at $506.37 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $335.01 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.03 and its 200-day moving average is $528.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.