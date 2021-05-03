Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Navient Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Navient stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

