Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.45). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP opened at $131.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

