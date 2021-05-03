Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Timken in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

NYSE TKR opened at $83.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

