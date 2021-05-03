Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3,667.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 288.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 360.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,205,000 after purchasing an additional 285,346 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

