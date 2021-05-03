Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20,628 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,120,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

