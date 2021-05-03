Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $43.43 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $620.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

