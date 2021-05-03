Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $34.12 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after buying an additional 453,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000.

PDP opened at $87.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

