Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $53.10 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

