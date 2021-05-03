Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

