Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,218 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

