Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $600,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,855 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

