Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

