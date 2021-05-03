Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,578,000 after acquiring an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS opened at $48.60 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.