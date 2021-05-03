James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

