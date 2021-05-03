Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

