J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of J2 Global worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

J2 Global stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

