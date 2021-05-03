J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,615 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day moving average is $316.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.