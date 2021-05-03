J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,627 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,729,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.75. 3,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,591. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $147.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

