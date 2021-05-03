J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,662 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.91.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.93. The company had a trading volume of 125,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

