J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $223.52. 2,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,629. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09.

