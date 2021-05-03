J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $74.84. 133,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

