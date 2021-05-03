IVERIC bio (ISEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

