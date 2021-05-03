Italo (XTA) Market Cap Reaches $72,594.03

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Italo has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $72,594.03 and $18,159.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.01106172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.96 or 0.00731195 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.67 or 0.99990384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

