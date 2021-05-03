iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,409,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.37. 70,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

