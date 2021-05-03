iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after buying an additional 157,336 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

